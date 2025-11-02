Palestinian Journalists Forum: “Israeli” entity continues to incite against journalists to silence truth

The director of the Palestinian Journalists Forum, Muhammad Yassin, affirmed that the Israeli enemy continues its campaigns of defamation and incitement against Palestinian journalists in an attempt to silence the true narrative that exposes its crimes to the world.

Yassin explained to the Palestinian “Shehab” news agency on Sunday that the Israeli entity views the free press as a direct threat to its narrative, and therefore systematically targets journalists, noting that more than 250 journalists have been targeted in the past two years.

He added that the objectives of these campaigns are multifaceted, most notably intimidating Palestinian journalists, forcing them to retreat or practice self-censorship, and distorting their image in the eyes of global public opinion by labeling them as “activists” or “propaganda tools,” in an attempt to strip them of their professional status and pave the way for justifying their targeting later.

Yassin called for unifying the Palestinian media front, intensifying documentation and monitoring of Israeli incitement, and exposing it to international institutions. He also called on international journalistic organizations to stop issuing statements of concern and to take practical steps.