Mass Protests Sweep European Cities in Solidarity with the Palestinian People

Several European capitals witnessed massive demonstrations on Saturday in solidarity with the Palestinian people, protesting the ongoing Zionist aggression and blockade despite the ceasefire agreement and the opening of humanitarian crossings.

In Berlin, thousands of demonstrators joined a large-scale march, waving Palestinian flags and chanting slogans in support of the Palestinian people.

Protesters called on the international community to pressure the Zionist entity to stop its continuous violations of humanitarian agreements, stressing that solidarity with Gaza is both a moral and human duty.

They also denounced statements by the German chancellor regarding the government’s bias toward the Zionist regime and its declared readiness to support its genocidal campaign for the next two years.

In Milan, Italy, a massive march brought together thousands of activists, students, and members of Arab communities. Participants carried banners calling for an end to the siege on Gaza and the guarantee of Palestinians’ right to live in freedom and safety.

They highlighted the ongoing Zionist violations threatening the lives of civilians in the Strip, urging the Italian government to take a firm stance against the crimes committed by the Israeli entity.

Meanwhile, in Paris, thousands from various nationalities gathered for a popular demonstration, waving Palestinian flags and carrying banners condemning Israeli aggression.

Participants reaffirmed their full solidarity with the people of Gaza, denouncing the Zionist regime’s breach of the ceasefire agreement and calling on the international community to enforce international law and stop attacks on civilians.

These demonstrations come as part of a wave of global solidarity movements, reflecting growing popular support for the Palestinian cause and mounting public pressure on European governments to act against Zionist atrocities.

Dozens of European cities continue to witness daily protest rallies, underscoring the widening awareness of the Palestinian struggle — a result of the heroic resistance, sacrifice, and steadfastness displayed by the Palestinian people and their fighters.