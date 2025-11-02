On the 108th Anniversary of Balfour — Palestinian Resistance Affirms: The People Remain Firm on Their Land and the Liberation Option Is Non-Negotiable

On the anniversary of the historical stain and colonial project called the Balfour Promise, Palestinian resistance factions once again declared that this pledge was nothing but the gateway to years of oppression, extermination, and forced displacement suffered by the Palestinian people.

Today’s joint statement underscores a simple but decisive truth: the Palestinian people remain on their land, and resistance in all its forms is the natural response to ongoing injustice and to regional and international conspiracies that try to erase facts and legitimize oppression.

Balfour: A Portal of Injustice and Crime

The factions described the Balfour Promise as “the gateway to injustice, crime, terror and genocide” — a characterization that reflects a historic reading of what that promise legalized: Zionist colonialism backed by looting through force, and the conversion of humanitarian and justice issues into service agendas for spheres of influence and international pragmatism. The statement reminded readers that the powers involved in making the Balfour Promise still, to this day, provide protection and political-military cover to the occupation, supply the weapons used to kill children and women, and block accountability for its crimes.

An Open Wound — A Memory That Will Not Fade

The statement said the Balfour Promise will remain “an open wound” in the memory of the Palestinian people, the nation, and all freedom-loving people worldwide. This wound will not heal with false international laws or declarations, nor will the passage of time change the fact of the crime that created a historic conflict and continuing humanitarian violations. The factions present here a fragment of the collective memory that continually redefines identity and makes resistance an existential, nonnegotiable choice.

Resistance: A Choice and a Strategy with No Retreat

The statement made clear that resistance is not a passing fancy but a principled, strategic choice the people raise to defend land and dignity. The factions affirmed that “resistance in all its forms, primarily armed resistance,” will remain the most visible and effective means to force the occupation to retreat and make it pay the true price for its crimes. They addressed the enemies of the people, saying the right to jihad and resistance cannot be nullified by any agreement or international pressure.

National Unity: The Best Path to Liberation

The statement emphasized that national unity is a “strategic necessity.” The factions argued that division plays into the hands of the colonial project, and that the path to liberating Palestine runs through genuine national partnership that includes all factions and rests on a shared confrontation and a clear project for freedom and statehood. The message is simple: no liberation without national consensus and a unified leadership.

A Call to the Nation and the World: Do Not Stay Silent Before the Crime

The factions issued a direct call to the peoples of the nation and to freedom-loving people worldwide to keep up pressure and political and social confrontation against the states that keep the killing machine running in Gaza, the West Bank, and Jerusalem. The statement went beyond condemnation, calling for sustained, serious action to expose collusion and to unmask those who support genocide under slogans of “democracy” and “human rights.”

An Unbreakable Covenant

On the anniversary of Balfour, the resistance factions reaffirm that the road to dignity runs through popular steadfastness, unity, and continued resistance. The Balfour Promise is not a closed historical event; it is a continuing wound whose effects are remedied by resistance, unity, and the pursuit of justice. The factions’ message is clear: rights do not expire; sovereignty cannot be replaced by colonialism; and the Palestinian people remain on their land, fighting for their freedom and dignity until victory or martyrdom.