Palestinian Prisoners Club: Situation of prisoners catastrophic, Ben-Gvir leading war of extermination

The Director General of the Palestinian Prisoners Club, Amjad al-Najjar, stated that “the situation of prisoners in enemy prisons is catastrophic, and that the criminal Israeli Minister of National Security, Itamar Ben-Gvir, is leading a war of extermination against them.”

This came during his speech at the International Forum for the Support of Gaza and Palestinian Prisoners, which commenced today, Sunday, in the Spanish capital, Madrid.

Al-Najjar described the situation inside the occupation prisons as “catastrophic and unprecedented,” pointing to the continued crimes of the Israeli enemy against the prisoners, the escalation of the fascist minister, Itamar Ben-Gvir, in his vindictive policies, and his open incitement to kill and execute Palestinian prisoners.

He added that what is happening to the prisoners is a war crime and a crime against humanity that necessitates urgent action from the international community.

He called for the activation of national courts in Europe to prosecute Israeli war criminals responsible for torture and killing inside prisons, in accordance with the principle of universal jurisdiction. Al-Najjar also called for the formation of neutral international committees, under UN supervision, to visit Israeli prisons and investigate the ongoing violations against prisoners, especially after Ben-Gvir’s explicit threats to execute them.

Earlier on Friday, the criminal Ben-Gvir stormed an Israeli prison, demanding the execution of Palestinian prisoners.

In a video recorded in front of prisoners who were handcuffed and thrown to the ground, Ben-Gvir said, “After imposing restrictions on the prisoners and detaining them in harsh conditions, there is only one thing left to do: impose the death penalty on them.”

Since the start of the genocidal war on the Gaza Strip in October 2013, arrest campaigns have escalated in both the West Bank and the Gaza Strip, with the number of arrests exceeding 20,000, while the number of prisoners inside has reached approximately 10,000.