HR Center: Health catastrophe threatens lives of cancer, kidney failure Patients in Gaza

The Gaza Center for Human Rights warned on Sunday of an imminent humanitarian and health catastrophe threatening the lives of thousands of cancer and kidney failure patients in the Gaza Strip, amidst the ongoing Israeli aggression and blockade for more than 19 years, and the continued severe restrictions on patients’ travel for treatment outside the Strip.

In a statement, the center considered the Israeli occupation authorities’ prevention of the entry of medicines, medical supplies, and spare parts for vital medical equipment as a “policy of slow killing” against patients, turning their suffering into a tool of collective punishment. It held the occupation fully responsible for the accelerating collapse of the healthcare system.

The center indicated that the number of cancer patients in Gaza is estimated at approximately 12,500, including children, with women comprising 52% of the total. The shortage of diagnostic tools and the closure of testing departments have resulted in the diagnosis of only about 1,000 cases recently, while nearly 3,000 patients face the risk of their conditions worsening without adequate medical care.

It stated that the interruption of chemotherapy and targeted cancer treatments since October 2023 has caused the deaths of 615 patients, including 179 cases during the first quarter of 2025. Meanwhile, approximately 700 kidney failure patients face the risk of death due to the closure of dialysis centers because of a lack of fuel, filters, and medical solutions.

The center noted that more than 400 kidney patients have died recently, representing 40% of the total registered cases. The human rights center stated that the enemy’s repeated targeting of hospitals, radiotherapy centers, and dialysis units has exacerbated the suffering of patients, considering these policies a blatant violation of Article 56 of the Fourth Geneva Convention and a war crime under Article 8 of the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court.

The center called upon the United Nations, the World Health Organization, and the International Committee of the Red Cross to take urgent action to save the lives of patients and guarantee their right to treatment and travel, demanding the lifting of the blockade and the opening of crossings for patients, as well as the regular supply of medicines and medical equipment.

It affirmed that the continued silence of the international community encourages the Israeli enemy to persist in using patients as a means of collective punishment, calling for serious international action to guarantee patients’ human rights and protect them from a slow death.