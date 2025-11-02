Mohajerani: Iranian Foreign Ministry Received Messages to Resume Negotiations

Iranian government spokesperson Fatemeh Mohajerani announced that the Iranian Foreign Ministry has received messages to resume negotiations.

The Iranian news agency Mehr reported on Sunday that the spokesperson confirmed to SNN that the Foreign Ministry had received messages to resume negotiations.

Mohajerani stated, “The Foreign Ministry has received messages to resume negotiations, and I will clarify the nature and quantity of these messages at the appropriate time.” Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi announced on Saturday that “there is a possibility of reaching a fair agreement,” but noted that “Washington has set impossible and unacceptable conditions.”

Araqchi stressed that “Iran has no desire for direct negotiations with Washington,” explaining that “we can reach an agreement through indirect negotiations.”