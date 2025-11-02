Palestinian Resistance Factions on Balfour Declaration Anniversary: Our people will not cede single grain of soil from their land

The Palestinian resistance factions affirmed that the Palestinian people will remain steadfast, rooted, and resolute in their land, and will confront all the Zionist-American conspiracies and schemes that aim to uproot and eradicate them from their land. They will not cede a single grain of soil from the land of Palestine, no matter the enormity of the sacrifices and costs.

In a statement issued today, Sunday, on the occasion of the 108th anniversary of the ominous Balfour Declaration, which was reviewed by the Yemeni News Agency (SABA), the resistance factions stated that the Balfour Declaration was a gateway to the Zionist injustice, crime, terrorism, and extermination against the Palestinian people, their land, their sanctities, and their national rights.

They added: “The forces of injustice and tyranny that contributed to the Balfour Declaration are the same ones participating in protecting the Zionist entity and its leaders from pursuit and accountability, and supplying it with the weapons and missiles it uses to kill our civilian and defenseless people, shed the blood of children and women, exterminate residential neighborhoods, and destroy homes over the heads of their inhabitants, reflecting their loss of humanity and contradicting the values, ethics, and human rights they boast about.”

They continued: “The Balfour Declaration will remain an open wound in the memory of our people, our nation, and all free people of the world, a crime that cannot be forgiven or rendered obsolete by the passage of time, and all forms and attempts of normalization with the Zionist entity and the legitimization of its existence. Its usurpation of our land is a major historical crime, a treacherous stab in the back of our people’s steadfastness, and a betrayal of the blood of our martyrs.”

The Palestinian resistance factions stressed that “national unity as a strategic necessity is the optimal path to liberating Palestine. Therefore, efforts must be exerted by all components of our Palestinian people to achieve it on the basis of national partnership. True national unity means partnership, a common goal, and confrontation through shared resistance until we achieve our people’s goals of freedom and independence.”

They added: “Our people will remain committed to resistance in all its forms, foremost among them armed resistance, to confront the Zionist entity and its heinous crimes, and will not give up their right to jihad and resistance until the Zionist enemy and aggression are defeated.”

The factions called on the sons of the nation and free people of the world to continue pressure and serious, effective, and continuous movement, adding: “The tragedy of our people continues, and the Zionist enemy continues its siege and massacres against our people amid Western-American complicity and full partnership in the war of Zionist extermination and holocaust.”