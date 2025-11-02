Prisoners’ Affairs Commission: Health of Megiddo Prisoners Deteriorates Since Ceasefire

The Palestinian Prisoners’ Affairs Commission reported that the conditions of prisoners in Israel’s Megiddo Prison have been steadily deteriorating since the ceasefire declared in mid-October. The Commission indicated that living and health conditions have worsened compared to previous periods.

In its report issued today, Sunday, regarding a visit to Megiddo Prison, the Commission stated that prisoners are suffering from repeated acts of repression and beatings, and that the prison administration is transferring them from one cell to another without prior notice, exacerbating tensions within the prison sections.

The report also clarified that the prisoners are not given their allotted time for exercise daily, and winter clothing has not yet been distributed despite the cold weather.

The Commission’s lawyer added that healthcare services are virtually nonexistent, and prisoners are not allowed to shower daily, but only during their allotted time for exercise. The food rations have also decreased in both quantity and quality.

Shaving tools and nail clippers are rarely provided, and very limited quantities of hygiene items are distributed, such as shampoo (no more than a quarter of a plastic cup) and one roll of tissues per prisoner per week.

In a related matter, the Commission stated that on June 19, 2025, prisoner Abdul Aziz Abu Samra was shot three times by the Metzada unit during a raid on a section of the prison. Prisoners Ahmed Ghazawi and Nadeem Zayed were also injured during the operation, but they were not transferred to the clinic or provided with any form of medical assistance.

The Commission emphasized that these practices constitute a flagrant violation of the prisoners’ human and legal rights and called upon the relevant international bodies to intervene urgently to put an end to these violations and ensure humane detention conditions in accordance with international law.