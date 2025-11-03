Ayatollah Khamenei: The U.S. Is the Patron of Zionism — There Can Be No Cooperation with the Pretenders of Peace

The Leader of the Islamic Revolution in Iran, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, affirmed that relations with the United States are impossible as long as Washington serves as the political and military shield of the Zionist entity and continues its blatant interference in the region’s affairs. He stressed that the Iranian people will never submit to U.S. domination, no matter how intense the conspiracies become.

Speaking before thousands of students in Tehran on the anniversary of the takeover of the American espionage den, Ayatollah Khamenei explained that the events of the 13th of Aban (November 4, 1979) exposed to the world the true face of America — a nation whose embassy at the time operated as a command center for plotting against the Islamic Revolution and conspiring against free peoples.

“Our problem with America is not tactical, nor a political misunderstanding,” he said. “It is a fundamental conflict with an arrogant system that sees itself as the guardian of the world and stands hostile to all who raise the banner of independence and resistance.”

He added that Washington continues to deceive nations under the guise of cooperation and dialogue, while providing unconditional support to the criminal Zionist regime, establishing military bases, and spreading chaos across the region — making any form of engagement with such a regime fundamentally impossible.

The Leader of the Revolution emphasized that the only way to confront aggression and domination is through the building of comprehensive internal strength — the power of science, sound governance, military capability, and popular will. “Whoever wishes to live with dignity and independence must be strong in every field,” he declared.

Ayatollah Khamenei concluded by affirming that the 13th of Aban will forever remain an immortal day in the memory of the Iranian nation — a symbol of breaking the arrogance of global imperialism and rejecting America’s tutelage over free nations.