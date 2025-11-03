Hamas: The Enemy Is Blowing Up Homes in Gaza in a Flagrant Violation of the Ceasefire Agreement — Mediators Must Act

In yet another act of aggression and blatant disregard for agreements, the Zionist enemy continues its crimes in the Gaza Strip, as its forces have demolished dozens of homes and residential neighborhoods—particularly in the eastern areas of the Strip—in a clear and deliberate breach of the internationally sponsored ceasefire agreement.

Hazem Qassem, spokesperson for the Islamic Resistance Movement Hamas, confirmed that the systematic destruction being carried out by the enemy constitutes an explicit violation of all terms agreed upon. He noted that the occupier continues its daily killings, maintains the suffocating blockade, and prevents humanitarian aid from entering Gaza, while keeping the Rafah crossing closed—part of an ongoing effort to keep the Strip under starvation and humiliation.

Qassem called on mediators to assume their responsibilities and exert real pressure on the Zionist enemy to halt its violations, stressing that the resistance is monitoring every breach and will respond as required by national interest and the legitimate right of the Palestinian people to defend themselves.

For his part, Ismail Al-Thawabteh, head of the Government Media Office in Gaza, stated that the enemy has committed 194 violations of the ceasefire agreement since it came into effect on October 10. These violations include bombings, incursions, and restrictions on aid entry—revealing the falsity of the occupier’s claims of compliance and the international community’s double standards in addressing its crimes.

Al-Thawabteh explained that the occupation prevents the entry of medicines, humanitarian supplies, and mobile housing units, while systematically obstructing relief efforts. This has exacerbated the humanitarian crisis amid a harsh winter that now threatens the lives of displaced families sheltering under tattered tents.

He warned that the continued violations by the enemy could reignite confrontation, affirming that the people of Gaza—who endured relentless bombardment and fire—will not allow new terms of humiliation to be imposed upon them.

Al-Thawabteh concluded by stressing that “improving the humanitarian situation can only be achieved through a full lifting of the blockade and a genuine end to the aggression, not through political slogans that conceal the occupation’s ongoing crimes.”