Bodies worn down by killing & mutilation: When Palestinian corpses speak, blind world falls silent

Munir Al-Barash, Director General of Health Affairs at the Ministry of Health in the Gaza Strip, stated that Nasser Hospital received 45 pure corpses today, Monday, bringing the total number of bodies received so far to 270.

Al-Barash described the scene in a post on his Facebook page today, Monday, which was reviewed by the Yemen News Agency (Saba): “The bodies are exhausted from killing and mutilation, faces burned to hide their features, and organs torn apart with a brutality no pen can describe.”

He added: “These corpses were not silent; they spoke in the language of the land they loved, and the homeland they believed in until their last breath.”

He also asked: “How dare those who kill tamper with what remains of the victim’s humanity? How can those who sing of justice and law remain silent in the face of this scene? Where are the human rights institutions? Where are the international courts? Where are those who raise the banners of humanity?”

He concluded his post, affirming that these pure bodies will remain witnesses to global falsehood, to a civilization that claims mercy yet is mired in complicity and silence, pointing out that their return tells the story of absent justice and a blind world.