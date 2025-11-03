Zionist Aggression Escalates in Lebanon: Two Martyrs and Seven Injured in a New Bloody Day

In a new escalation that exposes the falsehood of what is called the “ceasefire agreement,” the Zionist enemy’s warplanes carried out two rounds of brutal airstrikes on various areas in southern Lebanon on Monday. The attacks resulted in the martyrdom of two Lebanese citizens and the injury of seven others, reviving painful memories of the atrocities Lebanon endured during previous wars with the temporary Zionist entity.

Simultaneous Strikes – Zionist Fire Targets Civilians

According to an official statement from the Lebanese Ministry of Health, the first airstrike targeted the Eastern Dweir Road in the Nabatieh District, killing one civilian and injuring seven others with varying degrees of wounds.

The ministry clarified that the strike hit an active civilian road, making it a blatant violation of all international laws and conventions that prohibit attacks on civilians and public infrastructure.

Only a few hours later, Zionist aircraft struck again — this time in Aita al-Shaab, Bint Jbeil District, targeting a motorcycle in the Abu Lubn neighborhood, leading to the death of another Lebanese citizen. The attack adds yet another crime to the occupation’s long record of bloodshed and destruction.

Five Thousand Violations of the Ceasefire – And the World Remains Silent

Official Lebanese statistics indicate that since the signing of the ceasefire on November 27, 2024, the Zionist enemy has carried out around 5,000 land, sea, and air violations, effectively turning the agreement into a diplomatic cover for continued aggression.

This latest breach is part of the daily assaults the occupation commits against southern villages, while the international community remains silent — content with issuing hollow statements that neither deter the aggressor nor protect civilians.

South Lebanon – A Front of Steadfastness and a Symbol of Victory

The latest airstrikes come just days after repeated Zionist threats against Lebanon, amid a continued state of alert within the resistance. The resistance has repeatedly affirmed that any Zionist escalation will not go unanswered, and that the South will remain the first line of steadfastness against aggression.

Nabatieh, Bint Jbeil, and Aita al-Shaab are not merely targeted areas — they are icons of resistance that shattered the myth of “the invincible army,” forcing the enemy into humiliating retreat in 2000 and a bitter defeat in July 2006.

Lebanon Faces an Open Confrontation with the Zionist Enemy

Field developments make it clear that Lebanon is now in an open confrontation with the Zionist entity — a battle that fluctuates between military strikes and psychological warfare — while Lebanese civilians remain the primary victims of this aggression.

With every new air raid, questions resurface about the absence of any serious international stance and the futility of agreements that fail to protect human life or sovereignty, as the occupation continues its daily terrorism under blatant American and Western cover.

The South Rises from the Rubble

Despite the heavy toll and the loss of martyrs, South Lebanon once again proves that blood will not be subdued by bombs. Each airstrike only strengthens the people’s resolve to hold fast to their land and their faith in the justice of their cause.

The enemy may possess planes and missiles, but it lacks the willpower that fuels the hearts of the resistance fighters, and the endurance that the Lebanese have learned from the ashes of past wars.

The South continues to pulse with pride, declaring to the world:

“Lebanon will not be broken, and the resistance will endure as long as aggression persists.”