“Gaza Health”: We received 45 martyrs’ bodies released by Israeli enemy, raising total to 270

The Palestinian Ministry of Health in the Gaza Strip announced today, Monday, that it received 45 bodies of martyrs released by the Israeli enemy through the Red Cross, bringing the total number of bodies received from the enemy to 270.

The ministry stated in a press release received by the Yemen News Agency (Saba) that, so far, 78 out of the 270 bodies received from the Israeli enemy have been identified.

It confirmed that its medical teams continue to handle the bodies according to medical procedures and approved protocols, in preparation for completing the processes of examination, documentation, and delivery to the families.