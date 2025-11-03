Legal Expert: Balfour declaration “Britain’s Great Sin”, ongoing crime against Palestinian people

Palestinian legal advisor and expert, Osama Sa’ad, affirmed that the “Balfour Declaration” represents Britain’s great sin that has caused all the tragedies of the Palestinian people for over a century.

In an interview with the Palestinian “Shehab” agency on Monday, Sa’ad emphasized that this declaration was “a promise from those who do not own to those who do not deserve,” and that Britain committed an ongoing crime against the Palestinians by implanting a foreign entity in the heart of the Arab region to serve Western interests.

He stated that Britain was not content with issuing the declaration but also supported Zionist militias politically and militarily, providing them with legal cover from the former League of Nations and later the United Nations, which has made the Middle East live in a permanent state of tension, wars, and conflicts.

He called on London to apologize and provide compensation for the historical crime it committed against the Palestinian people, affirming that the least that could be done is to disavow this declaration and atone for its tragic outcomes.

In his analysis of the shifts in international public opinion after the “Al-Aqsa Flood” battle, Sa’ad pointed out that the world has witnessed a “radical shift in the view of the Israeli enemy,” as “traditional Western support turned into a tsunami of criticism” after the crimes committed by the Zionist enemy against the Palestinians were exposed, which stripped it of its masks of historical victimhood and false democracy.

He added that the army of the Israeli entity is now pursued in several countries, and its prime minister and former defense minister, both accused, are threatened with arrest on charges of committing war crimes and crimes against humanity. He affirmed that the entity has become internationally isolated, and were it not for American pressure and protection in international forums, all its leaders would face arrest warrants.

The Palestinian legal advisor and expert explained that the failure to liquidate the Palestinian cause since the Balfour Declaration is due to the resilience, heroism, and continuous uprisings of the Palestinian people, which have kept the cause alive on the world’s agenda, despite the lack of sufficient political pressure to restore the historical rights of the Palestinian people.

He affirmed that the Palestinian cause today enjoys unprecedented international legal support, especially after the decisions of the International Court of Justice, which confirmed the illegality of the occupation and the necessity of its dismantlement, considering its practices a form of genocide.

Sa’ad called for leveraging this legal and political momentum to achieve the dismantling of the occupation, just as happened with the apartheid system in South Africa.