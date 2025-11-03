UN rapporteur criticizes “Israeli-Style” ceasefire

United Nations Special Rapporteur on the occupied Palestinian territories Francesca Albanese criticized the “Israeli-style” ceasefire on Monday.

In a post on X platform, monitored by the Yemeni News Agency (Saba), Albanese denounced the situation, saying, “The international community dares to call this peace.”

She added, “To those who recently recognized the State of Palestine: As you can see, recognition means nothing if you don’t protect it.”

The UN rapporteur affirmed that “Gaza has been bombed, Palestinians have been killed in the West Bank, and more land has been seized” in Gaza and the occupied West Bank.

Earlier in the day, the Palestinian Ministry of Health in the Gaza Strip announced that the total number of martyrs killed by the enemy army since the ceasefire on October 10 has reached 238, with 600 injured, and 510 bodies recovered, in a blatant violation of the ceasefire agreement.

The ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip came into effect on October 10, after two years of continuous Zionist genocidal war, but the Israeli occupation army is committing daily violations of the agreement.