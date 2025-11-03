Hamas: Approval of Law to execute prisoners reflects ugly fascist face of Zionist enemy

The Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) has described the approval by the Zionist Knesset’s National Security Committee of a draft law to execute Palestinian prisoners, and its referral for a general vote in the Knesset, as a manifestation of the ugly fascist face of the rogue Zionist enemy and a flagrant violation of international laws, particularly the provisions of international humanitarian law and the Third Geneva Convention.

In a press statement released today, Monday, and received by the Yemeni News Agency (Saba), the movement called on the United Nations, the international community, relevant human rights and humanitarian organizations to take urgent action to stop this heinous crime. It urged the formation of international committees to visit prisons, examine the conditions of Palestinian detainees, expose the atrocities committed there under official supervision of the occupying authorities, and work for their immediate release—especially in light of reports of horrific abuses , the recently exposed footage showing torture and sexual assault at the fascist Sde Teiman detention center.

Earlier today, the Israeli Knesset approved a law stipulating the execution of Palestinian prisoners.