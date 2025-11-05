Lebanon: One Martyr, one wounded after Israeli airstrike on road in Tyre

A Lebanese civilian was martyred and another was wounded following an Israeli airstrike that targeted a road in the Tyre district in southern Lebanon, in a new violation of the ceasefire agreement.

Lebanon’s National News Agency reported that one civilian was martyred and another injured after the strike targeted a vehicle on the public Burj Rahal–Abbasieh road.

It added that the hostile strike caused panic and fear among students in nearby schools, especially Martyr Mohammad Saad High School and Qadmus School, prompting parents to rush to pick up their children and take them home.