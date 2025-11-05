raeli enemy delivers bodies of 15 Palestinian martyrs in Gaza

The Palestinian Ministry of Health in the Gaza Strip said it received the bodies of 15 martyrs released today, Wednesday, by the Israeli enemy through the Red Cross, bringing the total number of recovered martyrs’ bodies to 285.

In a press statement reviewed by the Yemeni News Agency (SABA), the ministry explained that so far, 84 out of the 285 released bodies have been identified.

The ministry confirmed that its medical teams continue handling the bodies in accordance with approved medical procedures and protocols, in preparation for completing examination, documentation, and handing them over to their families.