International Relief: “Israel” doubles obstacles to aid entry into Gaza

The International Relief Organization stated on Wednesday that “Israeli” obstacles related to the entry of humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip have doubled recently, exacerbating the humanitarian crisis experienced by the residents of the Strip.

The organization explained in press statements that there are increasing difficulties and a lack of credibility in what is declared regarding the entry of aid into Gaza, pointing out that many convoys face delays and complex procedures before being allowed to cross.

It added that the “Israeli” authorities are working to delegitimize some humanitarian organizations operating in the Strip, which hinders their efforts in delivering relief to those in need.