Palestinian prisoner Orgs: 9,250 Prisoners in “Israeli” prisons

Three Palestinian organizations concerned with prisoner affairs stated on Wednesday that the Israeli occupation is holding 9,250 Palestinians in its prisons, including 49 women and 350 children.

This came in a joint statement issued by the Commission of Prisoners’ Affairs and Ex-Prisoners, the Palestinian Prisoners’ Club, and Al-Dameer Association for Human Rights, based on data from the Israeli Prison Service as of November 2025.

The organizations stated that the number of prisoners and detainees in Israeli prisons has exceeded 9,250, the majority of whom are administrative detainees.

They clarified that this number does not include detainees held in camps belonging to the Israeli army, noting that the number of sentenced prisoners reached 1,242. Among the detainees are 49 women, one of whom is from Gaza, and 350 children held in Ofer and Megiddo prisons. The number of administrative detainees reached 3,368.

The organizations indicated that the number of detainees classified as “unlawful combatants” reached 1,205, noting that this figure does not include all detainees from Gaza held in army camps and classified under this category.