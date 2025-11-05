Gaza Civil Defense carries out 43 missions in 24 hours

The teams of the General Directorate of Civil Defense in the Gaza Strip carried out 43 missions over the past 24 hours, despite the obstacles imposed by the Zionist enemy’s army and the catastrophic conditions resulting from the ongoing mass atrocities against the Palestinian people in the Strip for more than two continuous years.

The Civil Defense stated in its daily report, reviewed by the Yemen News Agency (SABA), that these missions were carried out across the Gaza Strip governorates from Tuesday morning until Wednesday morning.

The report indicated that the missions included: 1 fire-fighting mission, 14 rescue operations, 24 ambulance missions, and 4 other operations.

According to the report:In Northern Gaza, the Civil Defense extinguished a fire near Al-Yazji Hall in Sheikh Radwan neighborhood, removed hazardous concrete blocks from several houses in Al-Shati and Beit Lahia camps, and inside Al-Majda Wasila School near Al-Falasteen Mosque, and transported two patients to Al-Shifa Hospital.

In Gaza Governorate, the Civil Defense removed dangerous concrete blocks from houses in Al-Ashram, Al-Rais, Siyam, Al-Shurafa, Al-Khouli, and Mashta neighborhoods in Sabra, and from the homes of the Al-Ouda and Al-Haj Ahmed families in Zaytoun neighborhood. They also recovered the remains of a martyr from Al-Aqsa University and transferred them to Al-Shifa Hospital, transported an injured person from the seashore to Al-Shifa Hospital, recovered a martyr near Jabalia bus station, transported an injury from a traffic accident near Hira Mosque on Al-Tunnel Street, and took a patient to Al-Shifa Hospital for treatment.

In Central Gaza, the Civil Defense removed dangerous concrete blocks from the Abu Sharar house and the Al-Najjar house near Marmat Nihad in Al-Bureij Camp, and transported two patients to Al-Aqsa Hospital for treatment.

In Southern Gaza, in Khan Younis, the Civil Defense transported three patients to Nasser Hospital for treatment, and in Rafah, six patients were transported to hospitals including Al-Salib, Nasser, and Red Crescent Hospital for treatment.