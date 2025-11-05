Al-Qassam reveal in video how Zionist enemy fell into deception trap

Izz al-Din al-Qassam Brigades revealed Wednesday the true scene of the retrieval of the bodies of the Zionist enemy’s prisoners, and how the Brigades managed to deceive the enemy during the retrieval operations through deceptive methods.

The Brigades published a video clip titled “Is This the Real Scene?!” in which they expose the enemy’s attempt to use the issue of its prisoners’ bodies as a pretext to violate the ceasefire agreement, which the enemy has not adhered to since its entry into force on October 10th.

Al-Qassam stated, in an explanation accompanying the video clip, which was reviewed by the Yemeni News Agency (Saba), that “the Zionist enemy monitored the retrieval of the bodies of its dead via drones, and added the locations where the bodies were held to its target bank, then proceeded to target these locations during the criminal bombing campaigns on Gaza after the ceasefire.”

It added: “Therefore, as part of security deception, the resistance adopted a number of deceptive methods during the body retrieval operations to mislead the enemy and deprive it of accurate information.”

It clarified: “As for the footage broadcast by the enemy during the retrieval of one of the bodies, it was a deception operation carried out by the resistance’s security forces, which fooled the enemy, and it tried to exploit it to tarnish the image of the resistance.”

Al-Qassam Brigades concluded their statement by emphasizing that “the noble ethics of our resistance and the teachings of our righteous religion in dealing with prisoners and the bodies of the dead are beyond the comprehension of Nazis and bloodsuckers.”