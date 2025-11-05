Iran’s Revolutionary Guard: The People Are a Steel Shield Against American Conspiracies

During nationwide rallies marking the “Day of Confronting Global Arrogance,” the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) affirmed that the Iranian people constitute a genuine deterrent force against any U.S. plots—saying the recent 12-day war had exposed the weakness and lack of credibility of American decision-makers.

Speaking in Karaj, IRGC spokesman Brigadier General Ali Mohammad Naeini stressed that the people’s awareness and unity had formed a “steel shield” capable of withstanding every attempt at foreign interference. He reiterated Iran’s unwavering commitment to the principles of the Islamic Revolution and to national solidarity in the face of international pressure.

Naeini highlighted the significance of 13 Aban (4 November) by recalling three defining moments: the 1964 U.S.-ordered exile of Imam Khomeini, the 1978 massacre of Tehran-University students, and the 1979 seizure of the U.S. Embassy. He described the embassy takeover as a strategic decision symbolizing resistance and independence, quoting Imam Khomeini’s endorsement of it as “a second revolution greater than the first.”

He emphasized that U.S. hostility toward Iran is deep-rooted, dating back to the 1953 coup, noting that the American embassy had served as a hub for espionage and anti-revolutionary plotting. Naeini added that Washington directly backed the Zionist alliance during the 12-day war, yet the Iranian people and the IRGC stood alone and thwarted the enemy’s schemes.

The spokesman concluded that the current stage demands greater reliance on domestic production and scientific-economic strength to secure national sovereignty. He urged Iran’s intellectuals, politicians, and business leaders to mobilize fully behind the continuation of the national renaissance and the strengthening of the country’s capacities to confront foreign conspiracies.