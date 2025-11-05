The Leader of the Revolution, Sayyid Abdul-Malik Badr al-Din al-Houthi, : Yemen at the Forefront of the Ummah with Its Jihadi Stance — Our People Grow Stronger and More Resolute in Confronting the Zionist Enemy

The Leader of the Revolution, Sayyid Abdul-Malik Badr al-Din al-Houthi, asserted that the noble people of Yemen are advancing with firm resolve along the path of jihad and liberty, standing at the forefront of the Ummah in defense of its major causes — foremost among them Palestine. He noted that, by God’s grace, patience, steadfastness and faith, Yemen has emerged from each round of confrontation stronger than before.

In his address on the occasion of the annual Martyrs’ commemoration, the Leader emphasized that jihad in the cause of God is the highest means by which a person can confront the existing struggle between forces of good and evil. He argued that the forces of tyranny and arrogance — led principally by the United States and Israel — operate with a spirit of malignity, criminality and domination aimed at subjugating peoples and plundering their resources.

He pointed out that the Islamic Ummah has, over centuries, suffered from neglect and abandonment of its sacred responsibilities, which produced weakness, division, infiltration and foreign domination. The only remedy, he said, is a return to the path of jihad in the cause of God as an essential, faith-based choice to protect the Ummah and safeguard its dignity.

The Leader warned that surrender, compromise and submission bring nothing but humiliation and ruin for the Ummah. He singled out the Zionist Jews as the Ummah’s fiercest contemporary foes, accusing them of seeking to corrupt humanity, annihilate the Islamic nation and enslave its peoples. The ongoing occupation of Palestine and the successive crimes in Gaza, the West Bank and Lebanon, he said, manifest the criminal nature of the Zionist project.

He stressed that the Zionist aggressors do not require provocation to carry out their attacks; their actions are driven by a deviant ideological impulse rooted in domination and criminality. The persistence of aggression in Gaza and Lebanon, the crimes committed against Palestinian prisoners, and assaults on Jerusalem all reveal the true face of the Israeli enemy and its Western backers.

The Leader affirmed that the United States is the primary partner in Israeli crimes against the Palestinian people, providing weapons, political cover and logistical support. Several Western states — including Britain, Germany and Italy — he said, aided Israel, while some Arab regimes continued trade and normalization with the occupier even during the Gaza onslaught.

Referring to the ill-fated Balfour Declaration, he reminded the Ummah of Britain’s and America’s historic roles in enabling the Zionist entity and highlighted the persistent degree of Arab and Islamic negligence and complacency. He argued that reliance on normalization regimes is a losing bet, and held up popular, independent public awareness as the real hope for the Ummah’s revival and resistance.

Al-Houthi expressed pride in Yemen’s principled stance in support of the besieged Palestinian people, saying: “Our people stood honorably against the Israeli enemy and mobilized with all available means — militarily, popularly and politically — answering the call of faith and human duty.”

He reiterated that Yemen, by God’s grace, has emerged from each stage of confrontation stronger, more steadfast and committed to its principled positions. He warned that future rounds of confrontation with Israel and its collaborators are inevitable, and that true peace and stability in the region will not be achieved until occupation ends and Palestine is liberated.

Concluding his speech, the Leader affirmed Yemen’s continued commitment to the path of jihad and to building on faith, awareness and perpetual readiness. He saluted and honored the Yemeni tribes that held major solidarity gatherings, praising their preparedness and loyalty to the martyrs. He called for care for martyrs’ families and for commemorating Martyrs’ Week with ongoing acts of devotion and support for those who sacrificed for God, the homeland and the Ummah.