Alliance of Political Parties Congratulates the Great Security Achievement in Operation “Their Plot Will Fail”, Calls It a Painful Blow to Yemen’s Enemies

The Alliance of Political Parties and Forces Opposing Aggression congratulated the revolutionary and political leadership, the security establishment, and the great Yemeni people on the major security success achieved through the special operation “Their Plot Will Fail.” By God’s grace, the operation resulted in the arrest of a spy network linked to a joint operations room comprising the American CIA, the Israeli Mossad, and Saudi intelligence, headquartered inside Saudi territory.

In its statement, the Alliance affirmed that this national achievement constitutes a painful blow to Yemen’s enemies, who conspire against its security, stability, and sovereignty. It also exposes the scale of the covert war managed by Washington, Tel Aviv, and Riyadh against the free and steadfast will of the Yemeni people.

The statement noted that this exceptional operation came at a crucial and sensitive stage, as the Yemeni people wage a battle for destiny and dignity against global arrogance and its client and treacherous regimes. The Alliance stressed that this successful security operation once again proves the resilience of Yemen’s internal front—impervious to infiltration and alert to every plot and scheme.

It further emphasized the importance of strengthening and developing national intelligence and security capabilities to keep pace with regional and international developments and maintain constant readiness to thwart any new attempts aimed at destabilizing the internal front. The Alliance called on all Yemenis to cooperate with the security institutions in protecting the homeland from enemy conspiracies.

The statement concluded by affirming that this achievement is a victory for faith-driven will and national awareness—a clear message to the enemies that Yemen will neither be infiltrated nor defeated, and will remain proud and unyielding in the face of tyranny, no matter how many powers unite against it.