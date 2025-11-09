November 9 remains a stark testimony to the savagery of the American–Saudi–Emirati aggression against the Yemeni people. On this date every year, the scenes of bombings and massacres that targeted Yemenis and every aspect of their lives are remembered. From north to south, from coast to mountain, blood was shed, homes were demolished, and infrastructure destroyed by brutal airstrikes that used internationally banned cluster munitions and incendiary bombs—laying bare the falsity of the “coalition’s” slogans raised under the guise of alleged “legitimacy.”

2015 – Cluster Bombs Kill Civilians, Destroy Mosques and Homes

On November 9, 2015, coalition aircraft poured their fire of hatred on Sa’ada province, using internationally prohibited cluster bombs, wounding eight civilians and burning a vehicle in the Talh area of Sahar district. The Maqash and Al-Habajer areas were heavily bombed, causing massive damage to homes and farms.

In the border district of Ghamr, Saudi rocket and artillery shelling struck populated villages, inflicting heavy damage. Coalition air raids also destroyed the Hilan Mosque and a citizen’s house in Sirwah district, Ma’rib, and hit Jada’an and Nihm in Sana’a, damaging farmland.

In Ibb province, the village of Harf al-Umari in al-Radma district was targeted, damaging several homes, while a brutal strike on the Cooperative Agricultural Credit Bank headquarters in al-Bayda injured the bank director and several employees and leveled the building.

The crimes reached Hodeidah, where the coalition bombed the radio broadcasting station and the television transmission tower on Jabal al-Darb in Bajil city—an attempt to isolate the truth and silence coverage of its crimes.

2016 – Cluster Bombs Again and Expanding Massacres

On this day in 2016, the coalition escalated its attacks, once more using cluster bombs to strike the Midi Triangle and Haradh district in Hajjah, as well as farms in Qa’ al-Haql in Dhamar’s Dhoran Anas district—leaving vast destruction of farms and property.

In Sa’ada, Al-Sheikh, Sabr, Qatabir, al-Dhaher, and al-‘Athefin areas suffered devastating airstrikes, while the capital city endured heavy bombing on al-Hafa, Naqam, and Nihm, damaging homes.

The governorates of al-Jawf, Ma’rib, Lahj, Amran, and Hodeidah were also bombed simultaneously, targeting civilian areas and public facilities—a display of the coalition’s expanding brutality.

2017 – The Horran Massacre and a Frenzy of Airstrikes

On November 9, 2017, coalition aircraft committed a horrific massacre in Aflah al-Yemen district, Hajjah province, killing and wounding more than 60 people, including women and children, after striking the homes of Sheikh Abdullah al-Khammousi and Hamdi al-Jama’i in Horran.

Airstrikes also hit civilian sites in Sa’ada, Taiz, Sana’a, and the capital, targeting homes, the Air Force and Air Defense College, and the al-Jeraf neighborhood, leaving extensive destruction of public and private property.

2018 – Direct Targeting of Women and Children

On November 9, 2018, coalition crimes continued: one woman was martyred and two others wounded in Razeh, Sa’ada, due to Saudi artillery and rocket bombardment on border villages.

In Hodeidah, residential neighborhoods in al-Tuhita were hit by five airstrikes that killed one citizen and injured three, while civilian homes and farms were damaged by ongoing shelling.

2020 – Coalition Shells Destroy Civilian Facilities

On November 9, 2020, a new crime occurred on Gaza Street in Hodeidah city, where citizen Najeeb al-Hammadi was killed and three family members wounded by artillery shelling that hit a commercial hangar. Three more civilians were wounded by bombs dropped from spy drones over al-Tuhita.

In Ma’rib, eight air raids struck the Madghal district and two others hit Majzar, while al-Jawf and al-Buqa’ near Najran were also targeted, alongside heavy artillery bombardment on Yemen’s western coast.

2021 – Ongoing Bombing and Civilian Deaths by Saudi Fire

On November 9, 2021, two citizens were killed in the al-Raqou area of Munabbih district by Saudi army fire. Coalition aircraft carried out 13 airstrikes on al-Jubah district, six on Sirwah in Ma’rib, and several others on al-Jawf and Sa’ada.

In Hodeidah, coalition spy aircraft and mercenaries shelled al-Fazah, al-Jah, and al-Jabaliyah areas with artillery and gunfire, and established new fortifications in violation of the Stockholm Agreement.

2022 – New Aggressive Fortifications on the Western Coast

On this date in 2022, coalition mercenaries constructed new military fortifications in al-Jabaliyah and Hays districts of Hodeidah province, accompanied by heavy artillery shelling on villages and residential areas, causing damage to citizens’ homes and property.

Defiance of All Laws and Conventions

The record of every November 9 prov