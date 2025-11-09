Gaza records highest rate of child amputations in world two years after Israeli genocide

A joint report by the Cooperation Foundation, Munib and Angela Masri Foundation, and the Global Health Institute at the American University of Beirut revealed that the Gaza Strip is suffering an unprecedented crisis in medical rehabilitation services, two years after the Israeli genocide against the Palestinian people in the Strip.

According to the report, published Sunday, the number of injured people has exceeded 170,000 since the outbreak of the war until September 2025, a quarter of whom require long-term rehabilitative care, according to the “Sanad” news agency.

It indicated that Gaza has recorded the highest global rate of child amputations as a result of injuries, amidst a near-total collapse of prosthetic limb and physical therapy services.

The report revealed that two-thirds of rehabilitation facilities in Gaza have been destroyed or ceased operations, leaving only eight specialists in the field of prosthetics working at limited capacity. This reflects a severe shortage of personnel, funding, and medical equipment, making the treatment of complex injuries almost impossible.

In this context, a national initiative was announced in Palestine to rebuild rehabilitation services in cooperation with the Ministry of Health.

The initiative aims to provide prosthetic limbs for children, support local centers, unify efforts, and direct funding towards the most urgent priorities to save thousands of injured people, especially children who have lost limbs.

With American and European support, the Israeli occupation army has committed crimes of genocide, siege, and starvation in the Gaza Strip since October 7, 2023, resulting in the death of 69,176 Palestinian civilians, the majority of whom are children and women, and injuring 170,690 others, as of today. This is a preliminary toll, as thousands of victims remain under the rubble and in the streets, inaccessible to ambulance and rescue teams.