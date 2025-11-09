Colombian President: The Genocide in Gaza Exposes the Brutal Face of Global Power

Colombian President Gustavo Petro affirmed that what is happening in the Gaza Strip represents a brutal test of global power, noting that the Israeli aggression, backed by Washington, reveals the inhumane nature of the existing international order.

Speaking at the Third Social Summit of the Peoples of Latin America and the Caribbean held in Santa Marta, northern Colombia, Petro stated that the message of this aggression is not directed solely at the Palestinian people, but at all peoples of the world who face similar exploitation and injustice.

He explained that the Israeli genocide has led to the death of over 69,000 martyrs, the injury of 170,000 others, and around 9,500 missing, stressing that these shocking numbers are clear evidence of the brutality of the aggression and the violation of human values.

In a related context, the Colombian president launched strong criticism against the United States over its military operations in the Caribbean Sea and the Pacific Ocean, emphasizing that the victims were poor laborers engaged in legitimate trade, not drug traffickers as Washington claims. He asserted that “Trump” and Secretary of State “Rubio” are lying.

Petro concluded by stressing that what is happening in Palestine, along with the expansion of American aggression, compels nations to remain vigilant and mobilize against oppression, affirming that Gaza’s steadfastness is the steadfastness of all free people in the world.