“Al-Qassam” hands over body of Captive Zionist Officer in Gaza to Red Cross

This evening, Sunday, the International Red Cross received, in the Gaza Strip, the body of the captive Zionist officer, Hadar Goldin, from the Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of the Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas).

The enemy Israeli army announced that the Red Cross received the body of one of its dead soldiers in the southern Gaza Strip.

The enemy’s army said in a statement: “The Red Cross is receiving the body of a captive south of the Gaza Strip, and it is on its way to one of our forces in the Gaza Strip.”

Earlier today, the Al-Qassam Brigades announced that it would hand over the body of the Zionist officer Hadar Goldin at 2:00 PM Gaza time, after it was found yesterday afternoon in the path of a tunnel in the “Yibna” camp in the city of Rafah, south of the Gaza Strip.