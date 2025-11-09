Harsh winter awaits Palestinian prisoners after 2 years of being deprived of clothing, blankets

The Palestinian Center for Prisoner Studies warned on Sunday of the repercussions of winter on prisoners in Israeli prisons, who, after two years of deprivation and closure, lack winter clothing, blankets, hot water, and heating, posing a real threat to their lives.

In a statement seen by the Yemeni News Agency (SABA), the Palestinian Center explained that since October 7, 2023, the Israeli authorities have declared a state of emergency in all prisons, completely closing them and isolating them from the outside world and from each other. This isolation includes preventing visits from family members, lawyers, and Red Cross representatives. Since then, no clothing or blankets have been allowed to enter the prisons, whether through family members or specialized organizations.

The Center added that the prisoners have not received any clothing or blankets since then. The Palestinian Center stated that prisoners are using the same clothes they had two years ago, most of which are now worn out and unusable. This is compounded by the fact that a large portion of the existing clothing is distributed to new prisoners arrested daily in the occupied West Bank and Quds. These prisoners have no clothes because their families are not allowed to send them due to the suspension of family visits.

The Center added that the prisons are fundamentally unprepared for winter, especially the sections still constructed of tents, which offer no protection from the cold or rain. Therefore, winter becomes a harsh reality for the prisoners every year, and their suffering is particularly acute this year because they have been denied family visits and the accompanying provision of even minimal clothing for the past two years. Furthermore, organizations are prevented from delivering clothing or blankets to the prisoners. The Palestinian Center for Human Rights stated that the prison administration, at the instigation of the extremist Ben Gvir, has cut off hot water to prisoners for over two years, exacerbating their suffering during the winter and causing the spread of diseases among them. No medical care is being provided to sick prisoners. Furthermore, the occupation authorities are preventing the entry of many natural herbs that prisoners used to protect themselves from certain illnesses, such as sage and chamomile.

The Palestinian Center for Human Rights warned of a serious threat to the lives and safety of prisoners with the onset of winter, as infectious diseases spread due to the cold and damp conditions prevalent in prisons, especially given the complete lack of heating in all prisons and the absence of hot water.