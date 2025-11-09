Palestinian Prisoners’ Authority: Punishments, harassment continue in Ofer’s “Gilad” Camp

The Palestinian Prisoners’ Affairs Authority revealed the suffering of prisoners in the “Gilad” camp within Ofer Prison, which is worsening daily due to ongoing raids and restrictions on prisoners in every aspect of their lives.

In a statement issued today, Sunday, and reported by the Palestinian news agency WAFA, the Authority’s lawyer explained that the camp houses approximately 100 to 120 prisoners distributed across 12 rooms, with about 16 prisoners in each room. The prisoners suffer from a severe shortage of clothing and hygiene. Shirts and underwear are changed only once a week, while trousers are only replaced if they are torn, forcing many to wear the same pair for months.

The report indicated that the prisoners shower daily with cold water outside their cells, using dish soap instead of shampoo, during the morning and evening “shower” periods, which do not exceed twenty minutes.

Regarding food, the prisoners stated that meals are mostly limited to bread and yogurt, with tuna or sausages provided only once a week.

The lawyer added that sleeping conditions are harsh. The metal beds (barsh) are covered with very thin mattresses, forcing some prisoners to sleep on the floor due to the cramped conditions in the cells. Each prisoner receives only one blanket and one towel, which are not changed for weeks and are often unclean.

The prisoners pointed out that the camp’s climate is very cold due to the open iron windows that allow drafts and rain to enter. Raids and daily punishments are frequent, often for trivial reasons or no reason at all, such as standing near a window or praying in congregation. The report explained that the prison administration punishes prisoners with solitary confinement, beatings, and electric shocks, as happened to prisoners Muhammad al-Qadi from Jalazone refugee camp and Ali Abu Atiya from Beitunia. Prisoner Sheikh Jamal al-Tawil was also sprayed with tear gas for refusing to address an officer with the word “Toda” (Thank you in Hebrew).

Furthermore, prisoners are forced to kneel during the daily headcounts, which take place four times a day. They are also prevented from sleeping after 6:00 AM or staying up late at night. In addition, prisoners are handcuffed and blindfolded during visits, forcing them to walk with their heads bowed.