Hamdeen Sabahi, Secretary-General of the Arab Nationalist (Qawmi) Conference and prominent Egyptian politician, affirmed that the natural place for Yemen and for Sayyid Leader Abdul-Malik Badr al-Din al-Houthi is at the Fourth Arab Nationalist Conference — whose ideas and positions, he said, align with Ansar Allah in their opposition to the Zionist enemy and in embracing resistance as an inspiring model of support for Palestine.

In an interview with Al-Masirah channel, Sabahi expressed pride in Yemen for presenting an honorable example to the Arab nation in confronting the Israeli enemy and for supporting the Palestinian resistance in Gaza during two years of the Zionist aggression and the genocidal war on the Strip.

He voiced surprise at the media campaign and certain voices that criticized him for the participation of Sayyid Leader Abdul-Malik Badr al-Din al-Houthi in the conference, calling such displeasure unjustified. Sabahi said the conference is honored to host those who have fought the Israeli enemy, including “Ansar Allah,” stressing that this is their natural place. He drew a parallel between Sayyid Abdul-Malik al-Houthi and the late Gamal Abdel Nasser, saying the Leader confronted and stood against the Israeli entity just as Nasser did, and that a true Nasserist stands with those who oppose Israel — not the other way around. He asserted that Ansar Allah are fighting the temporary entity, and therefore every Nasserist ought to stand by them.

The Secretary-General of the Arab Nationalist Conference added that the Arab nation is capable of continuing its efforts to build the capacity to resist the Zionist enemy. He called on the Yemeni people to support the resistance that has shown Yemen’s valor and courage, to rally behind this model — meaning Sayyid al-Houthi and the Ansar Allah movement — and reiterated that the goal is a united nation to liberate Palestine, which, he said, can be achieved only through unity.