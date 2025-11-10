Hamas Spokesman: Our Fighters in Rafah Will Not Surrender — The Enemy Will Bear the Consequences

Hamas spokesman Hazem Qassem affirmed that the movement’s fighters in Rafah will not surrender regardless of the sacrifices, stressing that the Israeli enemy and those behind it in Washington bear full responsibility for any repercussions of their ongoing assault on Gaza.

Qassem said in a press statement on Monday that Hamas is committed to the ceasefire agreement and is ready to engage positively with any sincere efforts to end the aggression, noting that the movement has put forward initiatives to resolve the issue of fighters trapped in Rafah, but the enemy has retreated.

He added that what is happening in Rafah is a battle of steadfastness and faith, in which the will of the mujahedin will not be broken — they swore not to lay down their weapons except on liberated soil — and affirmed that the resistance possesses multiple options to continue the confrontation until the entity is expelled.

The statement accused the Israeli enemy, backed by blatant American and Western support, of continuing to carry out a genocidal campaign against the Palestinian people in Gaza since October 7, 2023, resulting in more than 239,000 killed and wounded, and thousands missing, while hundreds of thousands live under starvation, destruction, and forced displacement.

Qassem concluded by saying: “What is happening in Gaza and Rafah is an existential battle with no compromise, and the resistance will remain a thorn in the entity’s side until it disappears from the land of Palestine.”