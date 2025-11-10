Every year, November 10 stands as a grim reminder of the ongoing crimes committed by the U.S.–Saudi–UAE coalition against Yemen—its land and people. Since 2015, this date has witnessed a recurring pattern of massacres targeting civilians, infrastructure, public facilities, and even humanitarian relief convoys — a chilling reflection of an aggression determined to punish the Yemeni people with bombs, starvation, and siege.

2015 – Targeting Schools and Aid Convoys

On November 10, 2015, one civilian was killed and two injured when coalition airstrikes destroyed three homes and severely damaged others in Bayt al-Shabeebi village, Ibb Governorate.

In Marib, four World Food Programme relief trucks were bombed and burned, in a blatant attack on humanitarian operations.

In Saada, airstrikes hit trucks carrying food aid in Saqain and Haidan districts, and destroyed a school and other civilian structures, while cluster bombs were dropped on Aahim Junction in Hajjah Governorate.

2016 – The Manakha Massacre and Widespread Destruction

On November 10, 2016, coalition jets carried out a massacre in Bartan, Manakha District (Sana’a), killing three civilians and injuring eleven others, destroying buses, cars, and homes.

That same day, dozens of air raids struck Nihm, Bani Hashish, and Sanhan, damaging homes and farmland.

In Saada, a child was injured by Saudi rocket fire on Haidan, while al-Dhaher and Baqim districts were bombarded by air and artillery. The attacks also extended to Dhamar, Amran, and the port of Mokha, showing the coalition’s intent to expand its circle of devastation.

2017 – Bombing of Homes and Mosques

On November 10, 2017, an airstrike hit a home in Razeh District, Saada, killing eight civilians. Other raids targeted Majz, Kitaf, and several border areas.

In Hajjah, airstrikes hit Midi and Haradh, while artillery bombardments struck residential areas in Marib, Taiz, and Sana’a, leaving widespread destruction.

2018 – Repeated Crimes in Hodeidah and Saada

On November 10, 2018, four civilians were killed or wounded in Beit al-Faqih (Hodeidah), and three others were injured by shelling in 7th of July Street and 50th Street, Hodeidah City.

In Saada, multiple strikes on al-Dhaher and Razeh destroyed homes and farms.

In Taiz, a child was shot by coalition snipers—another entry in the long record of crimes against Yemen’s children.

2019 – Sweeping and Shelling Civilian Areas

On November 10, 2019, coalition-backed mercenaries conducted sweeping operations with medium weapons north of Maghari Village and al-Udayn Junction in Hays District (Hodeidah), violating the ceasefire agreement and continuing attacks on civilians.

2020 – Targeting Markets, Homes, and Aid Offices

On November 10, 2020, Mujib Mohammed Hassan al-Hammadi died of wounds sustained in coalition airstrikes on homes in Gaza Street, Hodeidah City.

Drones carried out six attacks on Hays and al-Tuhita, while airstrikes also hit Saada, Marib, and al-Jawf.

Saudi artillery shelled populated villages in Razeh, and bombings destroyed markets, homes, and farms across Marib and al-Jawf.

2021 – Continued Bombing in Marib, Hodeidah, and Saada

On November 10, 2021, a civilian was injured by mercenary gunfire south of Hays (Hodeidah), while spy aircraft carried out four strikes on al-Faza and al-Tuhita.

In Marib, air raids hit al-Jubah (8 raids), Sirwah (6 raids), and Harib (1 raid).

Hajjah and Saada also faced multiple airstrikes and heavy shelling on populated areas in Baqim, causing major damage.

2022 – Landmines Claim New Victims

On November 10, 2022, civilians Yahya Mohammed Ghafisah and Yahya Mutlaq Naas were killed by a landmine left by coalition forces in al-Matoun District, al-Jawf — a deadly reminder of the lingering danger long after airstrikes subside.

Meanwhile, coalition mercenaries continued shelling across Hodeidah, violating the truce daily.

A Wound That Reopens Every Year

Thus, November 10 remains an open wound in Yemen’s collective memory — a day that embodies the brutality of the U.S.–Saudi–UAE aggression and the unbroken suffering of the Yemeni people.

Year after year, the crimes repeat, only the weapons change—from cluster bombs to drones to landmines—but the intent remains the same: to strike at the Yemeni human spirit, its land, livelihood, and resilience.

November 10 is not just a date in Yemen’s calendar — it is a scar that testifies to the endurance of a people who refuse to be broken.