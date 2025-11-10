Unconditional Allegiance to the Leader — Nihm Tribes Rally in Tribute to the Martyrs, Announce Raised Readiness and Rejection of Treachery

Tribes of the Nihm district in Sana’a Governorate gathered today in an armed tribal assembly to affirm their unconditional allegiance to Leader Sayyid Abdul-Malik Badr al-Din al-Houthi, renew their pledge of loyalty to the blood of the martyrs, and declare an increase in defensive readiness along with preparedness to enroll in general mobilization courses.

Held under the slogan “In Loyalty to the Blood of the Martyrs… Mobilization Continues and Readiness Is High,” the gathering sent clear messages at home and abroad: a solid national unity, categorical rejection of collaboration and treason, and a coordinated fighting readiness to defend the homeland and the nation’s causes.

At the opening of the event the oath of loyalty to the Leader was renewed. Participants stressed that submission to the leadership is the foundation upon which the tribes’ national and faith-based positions are built, and that this unity forms both a moral and practical shield supporting the domestic front against attempts to fragment or infiltrate it. The crowd chanted slogans of solidarity, and speakers expressed deep appreciation for the martyrs’ sacrifices—most notably for the late Lieutenant General Muhammad Abdul Karim al-Ghamari—and renewed their determination to continue steadfastness until victory is achieved.

Nihm’s tribal leaders delivered unequivocal messages that included a complete exoneration of the tribes from any association with agents of the American–Israeli enemy and their local proxies, the criminalization of all forms of treason and collaboration, and a call for the strictest penalties against anyone proven to partake in crimes targeting the country’s security and stability. The assembly warned hypocrites and traitors inside the country against being drawn into schemes aimed at undermining the domestic front, asserting that any attempt to tamper with public security will be met with firm popular and official response.

Attendees emphasized that mobilization is not mere rhetoric but a practical commitment manifested by enrolling in general mobilization courses and raising combat readiness — a genuine desire to participate in an organized manner within the national defense system. The popular statement declared that the tribes of Nihm consider themselves a key pillar of the national resilience framework, which combines mobilizational, cultural, and combat capabilities when the situation demands.

The participants welcomed the recent security achievement by the security services in Operation “Wa Makru Ulaika Huwa Yabour” (“Their Plot Shall Fail”), which exposed a spy network linked to a joint operations room of the CIA, Mossad, and Saudi intelligence. They regarded this disclosure as a qualitative addition to the record of vigilance by the security agencies and as strengthening the domestic front’s immunity against infiltration attempts. The gathering affirmed that such security successes bolster trust between the people and their security apparatus and close the door on blackmail and penetration attempts.

The Nihm tribes also reiterated their humanitarian and pan-Arab stance on the Palestinian issue, calling on all Yemeni forces and tribes to increase solidarity and cohesion and to safeguard national positions at both the official and popular levels. The statement urged relevant authorities to continue security and judicial measures against anyone proven to have engaged in treasonous acts or collaboration with the enemy, in order to preserve public peace and to uphold the principle of legal accountability.

The event concluded with continued calls to raise readiness, to intensify mobilizational and training activities across all districts, and with supplications to God for victory and steadfastness for all fighters and for the protection of the martyrs’ blood. The assembly reaffirmed its conviction that the path of endurance and unity is the path that will lead to achieving national objectives and defending the dignity of the nation.