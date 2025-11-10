9:00 PM Tonight — A Twitter (X) Campaign Honoring the Great Martyrs

Tonight, Monday at 9:00 PM, a large-scale campaign will launch on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter) to commemorate the Great Martyrs and honor their noble sacrifices—their courage and devotion that safeguarded the nation and built its lasting pride.

The campaign seeks to embody loyalty to those who gave their lives for truth and dignity, and to emphasize the importance of following their illuminated path.

Organizers have called on everyone to actively participate in tweeting and engaging through the two official hashtags:

#الذكرى_السنوية_للشهيد (#Annual_Martyr_Anniversary)

#شهداؤنا_عظماؤنا (#Our_Martyrs_Are_Great)

A link has been provided to access the prepared tweet bank for participants:

🔗 cutt.ly/shahid47