Israeli Aggression Escalates in Lebanon: Airstrikes and Drones Ignite Fires and Shatter the Ceasefire with Thousands of Violations

In a fresh escalation that exposes the falseness of so-called “ceasefire” claims, Israeli warplanes and drones launched a series of attacks across Lebanon on Monday, striking areas from the far north to the deep south. The strikes caused extensive destruction and massive fires in forests and farmlands—constituting yet another flagrant violation of the ceasefire agreement that Israel has never once abided by since its signing.

Airstrikes Across the Country

According to Lebanon’s National News Agency, Israeli warplanes carried out two air raids along the eastern mountain range in Baalbek District—one on the outskirts of Nabi Sheet and another near Janta in the Sha’ra area.

A drone strike also targeted a pickup truck in the city of Hermel in northeastern Lebanon. No casualties were reported, but heavy drone activity continued over the region, spreading panic among residents.

Simultaneously, Israeli jets struck mountainous areas between Jabal al-Rafii, al-Jarmaq, and al-Wadi al-Akhḍar, just as schools and universities in Nabatieh and Iqlim al-Tuffah were letting out—triggering scenes of fear among civilians.

The aggression extended to the areas of al-Qatrani, Barghuz, and al-Rihan in southern Lebanon, while a drone launched a strike on open land in al-Dhuhur, near al-Humeiri in Tyre District.

Civilian Casualties and Environmental Damage

In al-Baysariyah (Sidon District), a Lebanese civilian was killed when a drone targeted his car. The Lebanese Ministry of Health condemned the attack, describing it as part of a long pattern of Israeli assaults that have killed dozens of civilians in recent months.

Further south, an Israeli drone dropped incendiary and explosive bombs on Maris‘a and Qalaat Meis, between the towns of Ansar and al-Zarariya. The strikes set vast forest and farmland fires, which locals described as an “assault of fire meant to destroy the land and the environment.”

Civil Defense teams from al-Duwair, al-Zarariya, and Kafr Sir, supported by the Islamic Health Authority and Islamic Scouts Association, launched firefighting operations under extremely difficult conditions.

The situation worsened when unexploded ordnance from previous attacks detonated amid the flames, forcing crews to withdraw temporarily for safety. Additional fires later broke out between al-Sharqiyyah and al-Namiriyah after new incendiary materials were dropped, though firefighters managed to contain them after hours of strenuous effort.

Analysts: Retaliatory Policy Behind the Escalation

Observers say this ongoing escalation reflects a vindictive policy pursued by the Israeli entity against Lebanon, intended to compensate for its field failures and waning deterrence against the Axis of Resistance.

They note that Israel now uses drones and incendiary weapons as instruments of psychological and political pressure, in coordination with U.S. campaigns of incitement against the Lebanese resistance.

Thousands of Violations of the Ceasefire

Official statistics show that since the ceasefire announcement on November 27, 2024, Israel has committed over 5,000 land, sea, and air violations, underscoring that what was termed a “truce” was nothing more than a temporary façade for continued aggression in new forms.

Southern Lebanon’s Defiant Stance

Residents of southern Lebanon affirmed that these attacks will not intimidate them or alter the balance of deterrence. They stressed that the resistance remains vigilant against any renewed aggression and that the enemy will no longer be able to impose its equations through fire and destruction.

“We will not be burned into submission,” said one resident, echoing the prevailing sentiment across the south—Lebanon will stand firm, and every new attack only strengthens its resolve.