Since the dawn of the September 21 Revolution, Yemen has advanced with firm steps toward sovereignty and dignity—not only in politics and the military arena, but also in the realms of awareness, intelligence, and national security.

The special security operation dubbed “Their Plot Shall Fail” (“Wa Makru Olaika Huwa Yabour”) reaffirmed that the September 21 Revolution has produced men of faith and vigilance—ready to confront the most sophisticated conspiracies and defend Yemen. Today, Yemen is no longer an open field for the enemy.

Qur’anic Awareness Topples the Plots of Deceit

At a moment when the American–Israeli enemy believed it had tightened its grip through its networks and proxies, Yemeni security forces delivered a stunning surprise: the dismantling of a joint intelligence operations room run by the CIA, Mossad, and Saudi intelligence. The operation room, based inside Saudi territory, aimed to destabilize Yemen’s internal security and fracture its social fabric.

This was not merely an exposure—it was proof of the deep security consciousness and revolutionary awareness established by the September 21 Revolution, where faith, national loyalty, and Qur’anic understanding surpass even the most advanced intelligence technology.

The Unmasking of the “Chamber of Darkness”

Investigations revealed that this operations room had created multiple independent spy cells to avoid detection. Their tasks included:

Providing the enemy with precise coordinates for airstrikes targeting civilian homes, markets, and crowded public areas.

Conducting sensitive surveillance of key facilities and national figures, some of whom were later targeted by U.S.–Israeli airstrikes during Yemen’s support operations for Gaza—making the network a direct accomplice in war crimes against the Yemeni people.

The plot extended beyond military sabotage; it sought to fracture social unity and weaken Yemen’s internal front. Yet, the vigilance of security officers and aware citizens completely foiled the plan.

Faith Stronger Than Technology

The operation proved that Yemeni security forces rely not only on technical equipment, but on faith-based vigilance and national conviction.

While the enemy tried to subjugate Yemen with surveillance technology and espionage devices, the revolution’s men—armed with belief and awareness—declared: “Humiliation is far from us.”

Faith and consciousness became the most powerful intelligence weapons, exposing traitors and collaborators from within.

Strategic Blow

“Their Plot Shall Fail” was not merely the exposure of spy cells; it was a strategic transformation that shattered the myth of American–Israeli intelligence superiority and moved Yemen from a position of defense to one of initiative and deterrence.

The message of the operation is crystal clear:

“Yemeni soil is no longer a playground for your intelligence services. Whoever dares to tamper with its security will be broken upon it.”

Yemen today stands as a model of self-reliant security, sovereign strength, and strategic awareness, thanks to the leadership and vision born from the September 21 Revolution.

A Qur’anic Promise Fulfilled

The Qur’anic prophecy has been realized:

“And the plot of those will perish.” (Qur’an 35:10)

The enemies’ schemes have failed, their efforts wasted, and their deception exposed before the world. Yemen—fortified by its revolution—has become a decisive actor in regional security. Its intelligence agencies have demonstrated unmatched competence in defending the homeland and safeguarding the internal front.

A Revolution of Awareness That Shields Yemen

Operation “Their Plot Shall Fail” is more than a security success—it is a renewed declaration of Yemen’s ability to protect its sovereignty and territory from any conspiracy.

Today, Yemen stands as a sentinel of its dignity and awareness, ready to face every attempt at interference or domination—empowered by the will of its people and the strength of its faith.

Every spy network, every malicious plan, unravels before the alertness of its defenders and collapses before the consciousness of a nation that refuses to surrender.

This is Yemen—born from a revolution of awareness—a nation that cannot be subdued by satellites or deceived by plots. It forges its own equations of strength, shields its people, and proves that sovereignty is not granted—it is guarded with faith, vigilance, and determination.