WHO: 16,000 Patients in Gaza awaiting evacuation, treatment abroad

The World Health Organization (WHO) confirmed on Monday that more than 16,000 patients in the Gaza Strip are still awaiting evacuation for treatment abroad.

The organization called for ensuring the unimpeded flow of humanitarian aid through all crossings leading into the Gaza Strip, given the seriously deteriorating health and humanitarian situation.

In a statement issued, Monday, the organization affirmed the necessity for more countries to receive patients and injured individuals from the Strip for treatment, stressing that the health system in Gaza is facing a complete collapse as a result of the ongoing blockade and the shortage of medical supplies and fuel.

The organization added that thousands of wounded people need urgent surgeries that cannot be performed inside the Strip, noting that facilitating their transfer to hospitals outside Gaza has become an urgent humanitarian matter.

It indicated that its medical supplies are ready at the border and called for the urgent reopening of all crossings.