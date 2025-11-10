Palestine Center: Prisoner execution law reveals Fascism, racist mentality of Israeli entity

The Palestine Center for Prisoner Studies considered the submission of the prisoner execution law to the Israeli Knesset, which is expected to be approved in its first reading, as revealing the racist and extremist criminal mentality of the fascist Zionist enemy government, which disregards human and legal values and norms.

In a statement issued Monday, the Center explained that the Israeli entity is striving forcefully and rapidly to ratify the racist law that allows the execution of Palestinian prisoners. It receives unlimited support from the extremist criminal enemy security minister, Ben Gvir, who has been seeking to pass this law for more than eight years, and openly and clearly urges its ratification, calling on Knesset members to approve it without hesitation.

It even considered the failure to ratify the law a threat to the future of the Israeli entity.

The Center considered the prisoner execution law a war crime committed against Palestinian prisoners, a complete departure from the system of human values and international law. It will make the lives of prisoners hostage to extremist criminals who have no regard for humanity or international conventions.

The Center affirmed that the Israeli entity, even without enacting a law for the execution of prisoners, kills prisoners through various means, whether by directly shooting the prisoner after arrest and capture, or through lethal torture during interrogation, as is happening in the “Sde Teiman” detention center, and later through medical neglect, starvation, rape, and other methods that ultimately lead to the death of prisoners. The Israeli enemy has killed 81 prisoners whose identities are known in just two years.

The Center stated: “If the enemy finally ratifies the prisoner execution law and it becomes enforceable as the extremist desires…” Ben Gvir and his group are paving the way for the daily killing of prisoners, but this time in a “legal” manner and with official approval from the highest legislative authority in the entity, the Knesset, under the pretext that they carried out operations that resulted in the killing of Jews.

The center stated that this racist law does not apply to Israeli detainees, but targets only Palestinian prisoners. A special clause has been added that can be used to incriminate Palestinian prisoners, while it does not apply to Israeli detainees convicted of killing a Palestinian. This clause states: “that this act was against the resurgence of the Jewish people in the land of Israel,” indicating that this does not apply to an Israeli detainee who commits a murder against a Palestinian or even another Israeli.

The Palestinian Center for Prisoner Studies revealed that the Israeli enemy has cold-bloodedly executed hundreds of prisoners from Gaza after detaining them for hours, days, or weeks, either through lethal interrogation methods prohibited internationally, including rape, or by deliberately shooting and killing them in cold blood while their hands and feet were bound.

It added: “The handover of the martyrs’ bodies as part of the exchange deal revealed clear executions of Gaza prisoners. The Israeli entity did not disclose their identities, as only 25% of the martyrs have been identified, while the rest remain unknown, and the entity has not revealed their names or identities.”

The Center called on international human rights organizations to intervene to stop this new crime against prisoners, which gives the Israeli entity a green light to kill prisoners under a law that allows for the execution of prisoners, a law that lacks any moral or legal legitimacy.