Araghchi: The United Nations Is Responsible… The U.S. and the Zionist Entity Must Be Held Accountable

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi affirmed that the UN Secretary-General and the Security Council, in accordance with their responsibility to maintain international peace and security, must take appropriate action to ensure accountability for the United States and the Zionist entity over their aggression against Iran.

Araghchi’s remarks came in a letter addressed to UN Secretary-General António Guterres and President of the UN Security Council Michael Imran Kano, in reference to U.S. President Donald Trump’s admission of leading the Zionist entity’s aggressive actions against Iran, according to a report by the Iranian news agency IRNA on Thursday.

In his letter to Guterres and Kano, Araghchi stated:

“The President of the United States has acknowledged leading the aggressive operations carried out by the Zionist entity against the Islamic Republic of Iran.”

He stressed that “the United States is obligated to fully compensate for the material and moral damages inflicted upon Iran and its citizens as a result of these violations. This obligation includes restoring the situation to its previous state and providing reparations based on well-established principles of international law.”

He added:

“At the same time, this admission entails individual criminal responsibility for the President of the United States and any other American official or person involved in grave violations of international humanitarian law.”