A Spy Recruited by Saudi Arabia… Hammoud Hassan Admits to Monitoring Ships and Oil Facilities in Yemen

Yemeni security services revealed new details today, Thursday, from the confession of Hammoud Hassan Hammoud, a spy and member of an espionage network affiliated with U.S., Israeli, and Saudi intelligence, recently apprehended during the strategic security operation “Their Plot Will Fail.”

In his confession, the spy admitted that he had been recruited by a Saudi intelligence officer to carry out surveillance of ships and oil facilities in Yemen. His tasks included photographing commercial and oil tankers, monitoring the vital diesel and petroleum storage tanks at the strategic Ras Isa port, and gathering information as part of a hostile intelligence plan targeting the resources and national security of the Yemeni people.

Security authorities stressed that these confessions expose the extent of the systematic conspiracy and aggression pursued by the coalition states in their attempts to destabilize Yemen, undermine security, and gain control over critical national resources.

They added that Operation “Their Plot Will Fail” delivered a severe blow to hostile espionage networks, uncovering their tools and criminal methods. The authorities reaffirmed the continuation of Yemen’s security efforts in tracking collaborators, dismantling espionage cells, and safeguarding national sovereignty through all legal and security measures.