Details of How Joint Operations Room Spies Were Recruited: Saudi Arabia, the U.S., and the Zionist Entity Behind Espionage Plot Targeting Yemen

Yemeni security authorities revealed today a new portion of the confessions of espionage cells linked to American, Israeli, and Saudi intelligence, which were dismantled during the strategic security operation “Their Plot Will Fail.”

The confessions showed how agents were recruited and drawn into carrying out highly sensitive espionage missions, including monitoring critical infrastructure, surveilling ships and storage facilities, and planting live-transmission devices used to guide strikes against the Yemeni Armed Forces.