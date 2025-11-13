Interior Ministry Uncovers Spy Tasked With Saudi Missions… Live-Stream Surveillance of Targets in Sana’a and Amran

Security authorities revealed today new details from the confession of Ali Ali Ahmad, a member of an espionage network linked to Saudi, American, and Israeli intelligence, which was dismantled during the strategic security operation “Their Plot Will Fail.”

In his confession, the spy admitted that he underwent an intensive espionage training program inside Saudi territory, consisting of three advanced stages covering surveillance and tracking techniques, operating modern devices, and encrypting communications through secret channels controlled by hostile intelligence agencies.

He also revealed that he had been supplied with a live-stream transmission device equipped with hidden cameras installed in his personal vehicle, and was tasked with monitoring homes, facilities, and vital locations in the governorates of Sana’a and Amran as part of an intelligence scheme targeting Yemen’s security and military infrastructure on behalf of the coalition states.

The Ministry of Interior stressed that these confessions constitute irrefutable evidence of Saudi and American intelligence involvement in running systematic spy cells inside Yemen, in a failed attempt to infiltrate the internal front and destabilize security and stability.

It added that Operation “Their Plot Will Fail” dealt a crushing blow to espionage networks working for the aggressor states, after their plans, tools, and malicious methods were exposed and dismantled.

Security authorities affirmed that the security battle continues, pursuing collaborator cells and cutting off the sources of treason within the broader struggle for national awareness and sovereignty that the Yemeni people are fighting against aggression and its proxies.