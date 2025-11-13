Saudi Involvement in Espionage Network… Agent Admits Receiving Payments to Spy on the Armed Forces

Security authorities have revealed a new portion of the confession of Mujahid Mohammed Ali, a member of an espionage network linked to American, Israeli, and Saudi intelligence, dismantled during the strategic security operation “Their Plot Will Fail.”

According to the details of his confession, the agent confirmed that he had been recruited to work for Saudi intelligence in exchange for a monthly salary, and was assigned espionage tasks targeting the monitoring of missile launch sites and drone-storage facilities belonging to the Yemeni Armed Forces. He was also instructed to recruit additional operatives on behalf of the same hostile intelligence service.

Investigations indicated that Mujahid served as a key link within a network operating under the direct supervision of Saudi officers, as part of a wide-ranging intelligence scheme aimed at undermining Yemen’s defensive infrastructure in a failed attempt to penetrate the military system that has thwarted the aggression and foiled its plans.

The spy’s confession stands as new evidence of Saudi Arabia’s involvement in executing American and Zionist agendas targeting Yemen—its land and people.

Security authorities emphasized that Operation “Their Plot Will Fail” continues to expose further details and connections within these hostile espionage networks.