Hamas: The Success of Gaza’s Students Is a Victory Over Aggression and Proof of Unbreakable Resilience

The Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) affirmed that the success of high school students in the Gaza Strip represents a new victory for a people who confront Israeli aggression with willpower and education, creating hope amid rubble and blockade.

In a statement released Thursday, the movement called on countries, institutions, and educational organizations worldwide to provide sustained support for education in Gaza, enabling schools, universities, and students to continue their educational and national mission despite ongoing attacks and destruction.

Hamas stressed that education is an essential part of the Palestinian people’s struggle for freedom, independence, and building a brighter future, praising the resilience of students and teachers who continued their work despite bombardment and devastation—proving once again that Gaza does not break, and that education is a front of resistance.

The movement added:

“This honorable achievement—realized amid the ruins of war and the pain of siege—embodies our people’s awareness and steadfast determination. It confirms that the Zionist enemy, despite its systematic destruction of schools and universities and its targeting of students and teachers, will never break our people’s resolve or extinguish their passion for knowledge and life.”

Hamas concluded its statement by affirming that every outstanding student is a new symbol of victory, a message of defiance to the enemy, and clear evidence that the will to live is stronger than the machinery of death and destruction.