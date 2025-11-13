Canada: We will continue to call for unimpeded aid flow to Gaza

Canada announced on Thursday that it will continue its calls for unimpeded humanitarian aid to be delivered to the Gaza Strip.

Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand stated in a press release following the meeting of G7 foreign ministers in Canada’s Niagara region that there is an urgent need for peace and lasting stability in the Middle East.

Regarding the humanitarian situation in Gaza, she added, “We will continue to call for unimpeded flow of humanitarian aid.”

Anand reiterated her country’s support for the ceasefire plan in Gaza.

The ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip came into effect on October 10 last year, after two consecutive years of Zionist genocidal war. However, the Israeli enemy army commits daily violations of the agreement and still prevents the majority of humanitarian aid from entering the sector.

With American and European support, the Israeli enemy army has committed genocide, siege, and starvation crimes in the Gaza Strip since October 7, 2023, resulting in the martyrdom of 69,187 Palestinian civilians, the majority of whom are children and women, and the injury of 170,703 others, as of today, in a non-final toll. Thousands of victims remain under the rubble and in the streets, inaccessible to ambulance and rescue teams.