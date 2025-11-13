Two Palestinian children martyred by Israeli fire in Beit Ummar, north of Hebron

Two Palestinian children were martyred on Thursday evening after being shot by Israeli forces in the town of Beit Ummar, north of Hebron in the occupied West Bank.

Security sources told the Palestinian news agency Wafa that Israeli forces fired live ammunition at the two children in the southern part of Beit Ummar, seized their bodies, and declared the area a closed military zone.

Meanwhile, media activist Mohammed Awad from Beit Ummar said that Israeli forces continue to pursue and harass farmers in the area where the Karmei Tzur settlement is located, assaulting them with beatings or arrests. This comes amid an increase in settler attacks aimed at displacing Palestinian residents to expand the settlement.