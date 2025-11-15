Iranian Navy seizes violating oil tanker off Coast of Makran

The Public Relations Department of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy announced on Saturday that the oil tanker Talara was seized south of the Makran coast in southeastern Iran by naval forces as part of efforts to protect the interests and resources of the Iranian people.

According to the statement, IRGC fast-response units, acting on a judicial order to detain the cargo of a tanker operating under the trade name Talara and sailing under the flag of the Marshall Islands, monitored its movements and intercepted it at 7:30 a.m. Tehran time on Friday.

The tanker was reportedly carrying 30,000 tons of petrochemical products bound for Singapore. It was escorted on Saturday morning to the designated anchorage area for legal action over its violations, according to Iran’s Tasnim News Agency.

The IRGC Navy stressed that the operation was conducted “in accordance with legal duties to safeguard the interests and resources of the Islamic Republic of Iran, and under orders from judicial authorities.”

It added that the precise announcement of the incident required inspecting the cargo, the vessel, and its documents. The investigation confirmed that the tanker was in violation for transporting unauthorized goods.