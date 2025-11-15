Mujahideen Movement: Flooding of displaced persons’ tents in Gaza direct result of Zionist siege policy

The Palestinian Mujahideen Movement affirmed on Saturday that the suffering of the people of the Gaza Strip, especially the displaced, is worsening amidst the cold and rainy weather.

In a statement obtained by the Yemeni News Agency (Saba), the movement said that the flooding of displaced persons’ tents is a direct result of the Zionist siege policy and the prevention of the entry of basic necessities, all while the world remains silent.

The statement added that “the Zionist enemy’s continued closure of the crossings and its ongoing unjust siege demonstrate its insistence on pursuing a policy of killing and oppression against our people.”

The movement called on “the international community and the guarantors of the ceasefire agreement to take immediate action and pressure the Zionist enemy to open the crossings and allow the entry of aid and basic supplies.”

It also called for “solidarity and community support, and for everyone to fulfill their responsibilities to alleviate the suffering of our people who are enduring displacement, siege, and the cold.”

The Palestinian Mujahideen Movement also called on “the free people of the world to intensify their activities and support for our besieged people in Gaza, as the Zionist enemy’s war on our people has not stopped, but its tools have changed.”